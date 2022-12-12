The Nevers Ends; Joss Whedon Series, Westworld Pulled From HBO Max

Another round of series cuts appears to be underway as Warner Bros. Discovery attempts to find $3.5B in savings ahead of next year's streaming merger between HBO Max and Discovery+. Earlier, we learned that Minx was canceled even as production of the second season was nearing completion and that Love Life was canceled after two seasons. The bad news continued this evening with word that HBO's Joss Whedon-created sci-fi drama The Nevers has been canceled at the midpoint of its first season. In addition, Both The Nevers and Westworld will be pulled from HBO Max. The Laura Donnelly & Ann Skelly-starring series first premiered in Spring 2021 and was expected to return in 2023 for Part 2 of the first season.

After Whedon and HBO parted ways before the series premiere (with accusations of inappropriate & unprofessional conduct on the sets of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel surfacing, first made public by Charisma Carpenter, who starred in both series. With Whedon's departure, Philippa Goslett took over as showrunner in January 2021, and at the time, it was reported that the writers' room that's already mapped out Episodes 7-12 ahead of the show's initial premiere.

In HBO's The Nevers, Victorian London is rocked to its foundations by a supernatural event that gives certain people — mostly women — abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular "turns," all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted "orphans." To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

HBO and Whedon's The Nevers stars Olivia Williams (Miss Austen Regrets), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Dark Heart), Ann Skelly (Death and Nightingales), Ben Chaplin (The Children Act), Pip Torrens (Preacher), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Amy Manson(Torchwood), Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family), Rochelle Neil (Death in Paradise), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story), Laura Donnelly (Outlander), Kiran Sonia Siwar (Brexit), Elizabeth Berrington (Good Omens), Ella Smith (Hoff the Record), Viola Prettejohn (The Witcher), Anna Devlin (12 Monkeys), and Martyn Ford (Kingsman: The Golden Circle).