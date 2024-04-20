Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: AT&T, greg daniels, jenna fischer, the office

The Office Star Jenna Fischer "Not Involved" in Daniels/Koman Spinoff

The Office star Jenna Fischer shared that she's "not involved" in the proposed Greg Daniels and Michael Koman-created spinoff series.

The Office's American cast reunited for an AT&T ad - not for a reboot or restart.

Fischer stays connected to her Office co-stars through group text-chatting.

Steve Carell expresses his love for The Office but is not keen on a reboot.

While the original American cast of The Office remains tight-knit with their recent involvement in the new AT&T Business ad campaign that reunited most of them, Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam Beesly in the NBC series that ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013, admits she hasn't been approached to appear in the new Greg Daniel and Michael Koman spinoff. "No, I have not been approached," she told People. "There is a spinoff in the works. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman are working on it. I don't know a lot of details, but I'm not involved. I haven't been approached about it." The Office is based on the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant BBC series of the same name. The NBC counterpart lasted nine seasons, six more than the original British version.

How Jenna Fischer Stays Close with Her The Office Castmates

Fischer hosts a series rewatch podcast called Office Ladies with co-star Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin. She still keeps in contact with the cast. "We have a text thread. It's called Office Peeps, and we all text on it, send pictures and updates and all the things you have on a text thread," she said. " We just have our text thread. But then, we all run into each other and get together on the side. But we have our text thread; it's going strong." The Office also starred Steve Carell, John Krasinksi, Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, Oscar Nuñez, B.J. Novak, Craig Robinson, and Mindy Kaling.

Carell, who left in season seven before making a cameo in the series finale, told Collider, "I love the show. It was the most exciting time, and all of those people are my friends. We all love it. It was a special thing. It was a special thing before people thought it was a special thing. It was special to us before other people started feeling that way. But, no" on his interest in returning for the reboot. Gervais made an appearance in the NBC version. The Office was a mockumentary set at the fiction Scranton, Pennsylvania business called the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, but the new Office series Daniels has indicated to Deadline could follow a crew doing a documentary about a different subject. The AT&T reunion commercial featured Wilson, Fischer, Robinson, Baumgartner, Flannery, and Bratton "launching a new business to help the world sleep a little better." You can check out the ad "Sleep with Rain: Launch Day" below.

