The Paper: "The Office" Spinoff Cast Reportedly Doing Their Homework

New cast members of Peacock's "The Office" spinoff The Paper (w/t) are reportedly preparing for their roles by shadowing newspaper reporters.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's new The Office spinoff series on Peacock is starting to shape up with new cast additions to the Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time and Sabrina Impacciotore (The White Lotus), tentatively titled, The Paper – though nothing is official yet. Joining the new series are Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), and Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), according to the Palisadian-Post, based out of Pacific Palisades, California. The actors were shadowing reporters at the publication to prepare for their roles.

Peacock's The Office Spinoff Could Have Ties to Original NBC Series

While the original NBC series was also co-created by Daniels, don't expect any Dunder Mifflin employees to be working at Midwest newspaper where the Peacock series is set, as none of the NBC cast mentioned any involvement with Carell saying he doesn't see himself returning, but offered his ringing endorsement, "I know Domhnall Gleeson – who I did 'The Patient' with – is going to be one of the leads. I know that for sure," the actor said on The Tonight Show. "He's an excellent actor. And he actually called me and asked, you know, 'Should I do this? Is this something… Did you enjoy it?' I said, 'Of course.'" Like its predecessor, Peacock's The Office will retain its mockumentary format with the logline, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Daniels and Koman will also serve as executive producers along with the original British version creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, co-creators of the American adaptation with Daniels for NBC, and in the same capacity as EPs. The NBC series, set at Scranton, Penn's Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling, B.J Novak, Craig Robinson, Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey, Kate Flannery, Phyllis Smith, Creed Bratton, and Oscar Nuñez. It ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013. While Carell left during the series' run, he returned for the series finale, and making a cameo was original The Office star Gervais.

