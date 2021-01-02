The Office Fans, Rejoice! Deleted Scenes, Auditions, Bloopers & More

Looks like Peacock saw how much The Office fans were appreciating the bonus material they released to celebrate the long-running, modern classic sitcom's exclusive debut on the NBCU streaming service (more on that below). To kick things off, viewers were given a look at a deleted cold open from the series finale that finds Dwight (Rainn Wilson) once again in Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam's (Jenna Fischer) prank sights- but with a twist this time. We also heard from Wilson, Krasinski, Fischer, Steve Carell, and B.J. Novak as they took viewers behind the scenes of the pilot while filming. But on Saturday, Peacock dropped a treasure chest filled with 15 minutes worth of deleted scenes, bloopers, and extras- all waiting for you below.

So what's on tap? How about a look at John Cho and Adam Scott auditioning for the role of Jim, or Seth Rogen as Dwight? We also have a deleted group sing-a-long from Season 3 episode "Beach Games," a look at Season 2 spinoff webisode series "The Accountants," and more from the Greg Daniels-created series:

Starting New Year's Day, Peacock subscribers found the series as part of their streaming package- but that's where the differences come in. If you have a free, ad-supported subscription then you'll be getting the first two seasons only. If you want the remaining seasons, then you need to get your hands on a subscription to Peacock Premium at a cost of $4.99/month with ads and $9.99/month with no ads. Here's a look at the "memo" from "David Wallace" giving the entire Dunder Mifflin team the heads-up on the changes that kicked in with 2021:

Along with the series' original nine seasons, Peacock Premium is also offering viewers "'The Office': Superfan Episodes," which feature a number of episodes with new and/or never-before-seen content included that was culled from previously-unused and "rescued" footage (check out the clip below). In addition, Spanish audio and Spanish closed captions will be available for all 201 original episodes and "superfan" episodes beginning in February. But that's not even close to being all. Subscribers will also have access to curated themed episode collections, like the best of the Scranton holiday parties and cameo appearances from fan-favorites. In addition, fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes looks at the series overall as well as individual episodes- including bloopers, featurettes, interviews, and more.

For those of you looking for a little "namaste" but don't want to sacrifice your love for the series in the process, the streaming service has you covered, too. The 24/7 channel "The Office Zen" offered a selection of ambient noises devoted to the sights and sounds of the series that will help make your work-at-home set-up feel a bit more Dunder Mifflin. Of course, viewers will also have access to a range of clip playlists that chronicle Jim Halpert and Dwight K. Schrute's prank war history; best office romances (featuring Jim and Pam Beesly); and words of wisdom from the folks from The Office (including former regional manager Michael Scott).