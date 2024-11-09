Posted in: Audio Dramas, NBC, TV | Tagged: steve carell, the office

The Office: Seymour Hoffman, Giamatti Eyed for Michael Scott Role

The Office casting director Allison Jones reflects on some other famous names considered for Michael Scott before Steve Carell was cast.

It's hard to imagine anyone but Steve Carell as Michael Scott in NBC's The Office, though, like its UK predecessor, Michael shares a lot of characteristics with Ricky Gervais' David Brent. As fans outside the US are treated to The Office Australia, the US will have a spinoff series tentatively titled The Paper from NBC The Office creator Greg Daniels and Michael Komen for Peacock. Allison Jones, casting director for the NBC version, stopped by the Office Ladies podcast, hosted by series alum Jenna Fischer (Pam) and Angela Kinsey (Angela), to reveal who else was in the running for Michael Scott.

Surprising Names Who Were Considered for Michael Scott on The Office Before Steve Carrel

"I remember vividly the first meeting we had with the network when [creator Greg Daniels] had a list of names, and they were like, 'Let's try Philip Seymour Hoffman,' and then, 'Let's go for Paul Giamatti or whatever,'" Jones said admitting she was "so jaded" she didn't think either actor would be interested in it, because "nobody did TV. Comedy was the bottom of the barrel." Jones revealed The Office was the first time in her career, aside from the cult classic Freaks and Geeks, she had the opportunity to get "real people" who didn't have to be "vaudeville funny or sitcom funny."

At the time, NBC was looking for a "big name" to lead The Office, eventually focusing on stand-up comedians. When Carell's name popped up, he was already signed to another of the network's sitcoms, Come to Papa. As auditions were underway, the Despicable Me franchise star became available once Come to Papa was canceled after four episodes. "Nancy Perkins, who was the head of casting at NBC Universal, always knew Steve would be a top choice for this," Jones said. "We brought in the best of the best. Everybody was a different version of Michael Scott that could have worked. Patton Oswalt could have worked. Bob Odenkirk would have been amazing." Odenkirk would go on to play Mark, a Michael Scott-type boss, in the series ninth and final season. You can stream The Office on Peacock. For more, you can listen to the episode below:



