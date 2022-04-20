The Orville Fans Asked & Now It's Here: Season 1 Gag Reel Has Arrived

So a day after Hulu & Seth MacFarlane shared a look at a very cool piece of poster key art for The Orville: New Horizons, series co-producer Tom Costantino is following that up with a very cool look at the show's past. In this case, it's a piece of the show's past that fans have been asking to be released for some time. Yup, that's right. With what we hope will be followed up by an extensive one for the second season, here is your chance to check out the gag reel from the first season (Costantino: "… before I get DRM'D").

Here's a look at Costantino's Instagram post from earlier today sharing the gag reel- enjoy!

Now here's a look at what's ahead this summer when The Orville returns to Hulu:

Here's a look at MacFarlane's tweet going into further details on the delay as well as appreciating the fans' patience:

Now launching on June 2, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on June 2, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Helman revealed that he had seen cuts of the third season. And while there wasn't a premiere date to announce at that time, Helman was hopeful that the wait wouldn't be much longer- and from what he had seen, it sounded like the wait would be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential to grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.