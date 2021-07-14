The Orville Season 3 Set Had a Bit of a "Ballistic" Mood to It

With updates on how season three production on Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville slowly picking up steam, our last check-in with editor & co-producer Tom Costantino offered a look at some birthday love being offered Scott Grimes's way and a formal introduction to "COVID Carrie" (it will all make sense here). This time around, Costantino is sharing a look at some plasma torpedoes as a ten-ton metaphor for either how the mood was on set or Costantino's mood. Considering the grind of a regular streaming series production, that's not surprising. Throw into that mix the COVID-related production delays & adjustments along with the pressures from a fanbase that wants a trailer yesterday and the first three episodes tomorrow, and we can respect the need to want to go ballistic every now and then.

"Mood. Maybe my mood, maybe not.🙃🎥🎬🪐", Costantino wrote in the caption to his Instagram post, along with a look at some serious firepower that definitely gets the point across:

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

