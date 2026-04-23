Forget About Your Worries with RSVLTS x The Jungle Book Collection

Known for their bold prints and comfortable, stretchy fabrics, RSVLTS does not miss a beat with their collaborations and original designs. This new drop features a nice lineup of button-down shirts and all-day polos that celebrate the spirit of the jungle. The collection includes "Bare Necessities," "Baloo and the Crew," "Monkey Business," and "Vine Vibin'," all of which are offered in classic unisex, women's, youth, and preschooler styles! From Baloo and Uncle Louie to the jungle's relaxing themes, this collection has all the iconic characters and bright colors that will have you relaxing like a bear. Whether you're just going out for the day, to the zoo, or making a family trip to Disney World, this collection makes it easy for families to coordinate their looks.

The fun does not end with the button-downs either, as designs like "Shere Villainy" add a slightly darker, more dramatic flair to the comfortable, breathable all-day polo series. RSVLTS was sure to add "Jungle Jam" to this polo drop, which helps capture the more energetic, character-filled vibe of the hit animated Disney film. Both are available in classic and youth sizing, with all Jungle Book designs offered from XS to 4XL. Now take a glance at the fancy ants and try a few, as the entire RSVLTS x The Jungle Book collection is already up for purchase on RSVLTS.com right now!