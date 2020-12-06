The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Sci-Fi Series Resumes Season 3 Filming

The last time we checked in on the ever-busy Seth MacFarlane (The Winds of War and War and Remembrance miniseries, Carlotta Walls/"Little Rock Nine" series, animated 70's sitcom Good Times reboot), he was offering viewers a few flecks of optimism regarding when production would resume on the third season of Hulu's sci-fi dramedy series The Orville. Flash ahead a little over two months and guess what? Filming has officially resumed on the series, made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing).

Here's a look at the Instagram post that we're sure will bring a cautious smile to Orville fans' faces:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Orville (@theorville)

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with series co-star Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."