The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Wants You Boosted; Season 3 Music Update

With the holidays officially over (following an impressive social media Thanksgiving toast via a clip from S02E05 "All the World Is Birthday Cake"), it's time for fans of Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series The Orville to start turning their attentions back towards March 2022. That's when the third season (aka The Orville: New Horizons) will hit their eagerly-awaiting screens, and if there's anyone who wants all of you to enjoy a new season's worth of adventures it's MacFarlane. And one of the ways he recognizes that all of you can do that is to not only make sure that you're up on your COVID vaccination shots but also getting the booster to help build a better defense against the Omicron variant (or to just have the best protection possible overall). MacFarlane has made it a point of using his social media to share facts and data about the pandemic, to push back on the tinfoil hat theories about "tracking systems" in the vaccines, how horse drugs and taking baths in Epsom salt, baking soda & Borax will "detox" you, and other deadly-dangerous fantasies like that. As much as we would like as many of you as healthy & alive as possible just to tell us how lousy our takes are, we're pretty sure that's how much MacFarlane wants you enjoying the future adventures of The Orville, too. And he got his booster shot so he's also walking the walk.

Here's a look at MacFarlane's reminder tweet from earlier, followed by a 180-degree turn in the form of a quick Season 3 update:

Got my booster shot! If it's been six months since your second mRNA vax or two months since your J&J, time to go get yours! — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 2, 2021

Composer, arranger, musician, lyricist & record producer Joel McNeely checked in via Twitter just before the start of December to let fans know how things were going on the music side as he readies to record his first show of the season:

Getting ready to record my first show of @TheOrville Season 3 this week. I'm told this mountain of parts is nowhere near all of it. Thanks to @JKMSlibrary

for getting it all done! 90 players for 3 days. We're gonna have some serious fun. pic.twitter.com/S4fTGtiNHN — Joel McNeely (@joelsephmc) December 1, 2021

With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

And speaking of the season's sound, here's a look back at MacFarlane's post from September, not only announcing that scoring on the season was underway but also offering a video that definitely sets a mood that Orville fans can appreciate:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.