The Paper Set for Season 2: Peacock Renews "The Office" Spinoff Series

A day before its series premiere, Peacock has renewed Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson-starring The Paper for Season 2.

After strong early buzz and critical reviews, Peacock isn't waiting for the ten-episode first season of series co-creators and co-showrunners Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time)-starring comedy The Paper to drop to decide its fate. Series stars Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore are set to announce on NBC's TODAY that the streaming series will return for a second season, one day before the series premiere on Thursday, September 4th.

Peacock's The Paper sees the doc crew from NBC's Emmy Award-winning series The Office aiming its cameras at a new subject: a historic but down-on-its-luck Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. The sitcom stars Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Proposal). Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan are guest stars.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The Paper is executive-produced by co-creators, co-showrunners, and co-writers Daniels and Koman. In addition, the comedy is executive-produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The first season's directors include Daniels (101), Ken Kwapis (102), Yana Gorskaya (103), Paul Lieberstein (104), Tazbah Chavez (105), Jason Woliner (106), Jennifer Celotta (107), Matt Sohn (108), Dave Rogers (109), and Jeff Blitz (110).

