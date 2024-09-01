Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: Max Sept. Trailer Spotlights "The Batman" Spinoff Series

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc and EPs Matt Reeves & Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin gets a spotlight in Max's Sept. 2024 trailer.

The universe of "The Batman" is about to expand in some pretty explosive ways later this month, when DC Studios, Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and EPs Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin hits HBO screens with a special weekend rollout (more on that in a minute). When we last checked in with LeFranc and Reeves, they were explaining why it wasn't necessary to have Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight appear. For this go-around, our focus shifts back to the on-screen action, with Max releasing a trailer spotlighting what's hitting the streamer this month. We'll give you three guesses to see of you can figure out which spinoff series gets the kick-off spot…

A big premiere weekend is set for "The Batman" spinoff series – kicking off on Thursday, September 19th, on HBO (at 9 pm ET/PT, and available to stream on Max). From there, the opener will be shown throughout the weekend – including Sunday, September 22nd (9 pm ET/PT) – with weekly episodes premiering on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET/PT after (beginning with Sunday, September 29th). Now, here's a look at Max's September 2024 preview, with footage included at the opening and closing of the trailer below:

The HBO Original series stars Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka "The Penguin"), along with Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O'Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush). Actors reportedly cast in unconfirmed roles include Francois Chau, David H. Holmes, Craig Walker, Jared Abrahamson, and Mark Strong.

The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

"We're in Oz's world," LeFranc shared during an interview with EW ahead of SDCC 2024. "We're living in the underbelly of the city. Oz is a mover and a shaker. He can't always be trusted. He's very smart and very methodical, but he's also extremely impulsive. You can't predict what he's going to do." With the spinoff series set one week after the events of the Robert Pattinson-starring The Batman, the connections between the feature film and streaming series are pretty clear. But LeFranc notes that the series will also serve as a lead-in to the second film (expected in 2026). "We are the bridge between the two films. We're going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned," LeFranc added. Could that mean an appearance from Pattinson's Dark Knight? Really? Did you think they would answer that?

For Reeves, the vision of expanding "The Batman" universe across big and small screens during writing on the film. "As we were writing the movie [The Batman], I was like, 'Hey, you know what? I think there are some cool shows that we could do. It was actually why I wanted to make our deal at Warner Bros." In fact, Reeves notes in the interview that some elements from the original Gotham PD project made their way into The Penguin – and the team isn't done yet. "There's another television exploration we're going to do," Clark revealed. "We're looking at this entire world as it relates to who Batman is — the antagonists around them, all the crime that has to be navigated in the city — and trying to figure out where are the areas that are best to explore."

