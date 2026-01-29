Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2: We've Got Your Updated S02E03 "10:00 A.M." Preview

It's a "Code Black" on tonight's episode of John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt Season 2, S02E04: "10:00 A.M."

Article Summary The Pitt Season 2, Episode 4 sees Robby’s team handle cases from a neighboring hospital’s code black.

Expect high-stakes drama with emergency trauma cases, including parkour injuries and rare heart attacks.

Preview trailers, image galleries, and podcast discussions dive into the episode’s biggest moments and twists.

Noah Wyle shares early insight on Season 3, hinting at no big time jumps or holiday episodes ahead.

Welcome to our preview of the fourth hour of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing The Pitt Season 2. If you thought "10:00 A.M." would be an easier hour than the previous ones, think again. Based on rumblings online over the past week, Robby (Wyle) and the team are facing the added pressure of taking on emergency cases from a nearby hospital that closed unexpectedly under a "code black" – including a parkour accident and a patient with a rare heart attack. Here's a look at what you need to know about this week's episode, along with a look at the latest episode of the streaming series' official podcast and more.

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 4: "10:00 A.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 4: "10:00 A.M." – Written by Cynthia Adarkwa, here's a look at the preview trailer and image gallery that were released for tonight's chapter (with some interesting intel in image captions), followed that, Wyle offers some early thoughts on the upcoming third season, podcast hosts Dr. Alok Patel and Hunter Harris discuss last week's episode with Sepideh Moafi and Shawn Hatosy, and more.

Noah Wyle Offers Some Early Season 3 Thoughts

With early thoughts in play regarding what the third season will look like, Wyle shared that he doesn't see The Pitt Season 3 involving a holiday or an extended time jump. "Probably not," he shared with Variety during the Golden Globes red carpet. "Although we might not push it so far into the future this time – 10 months was a long jump. I don't think we need to make that long of a jump next time." As for Gemmill seemingly joking about wanting it to take place on Halloween, Wyle shared, "He's just giving — ask a Canadian a question, and they answer. It's unbelievable. He's got this Krampus costume he wants to wear on set."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

