Posted in: CBS, Movies, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: bob barker, happy Gilmore, The Price is Right

The Price Is Right Host, Happy Gilmore Star Bob Barker Dead at Age 99

We're sad to report that The Price Is Right host and Happy Gilmore star Bob Barker passed away over the weekend, at the age of 99.

The Television landscape lost a legend this weekend, with TMZ reporting that Bob Barker (born Robert William Barker) has passed away at the age of 99. Considered by many to be "The Game Show Host's Game Show Host," Barker would be best known for two epic runs as host: Truth or Consequences (1956 to 1975) and CBS's The Price Is Right (1972 to 2007). In addition, Barker had become a well-known & beloved pop culture figure over the years, using his notoriety to push for better awareness of animal rights. After several health scares over the years, a representative revealed to TMZ that Barker had passed away at his L.A. home on Saturday morning from natural causes. Barker's wife, Dorothy Jo, died from lung cancer back in 1981 – with the couple having no children and Barker never remarrying (though extended family members have cared for Barker over the years).

"I did 'Truth or Consequences' for eighteen years. I've done 'Price Is Right' for thirty-five years. I did 'Miss USA' and 'Miss Universe' for twenty-one years. I did the Rose Parade for twenty-one years, and I did the 'Pillsbury Bake-Off' for fifteen years. I did the Indianapolis 500 parade for twenty years. I'm a guy who's kept a job once he got it," Barker shared when discussing his career, addressing his history of committing long-term to an opportunity. Outside of hosting, Barker would make a modern classic appearance as an alt version of himself in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore, as well as appearing in How I Met You Mother as Neil Patrick Harris' potential biological father and a number of live-action and animated projects. "I did it at just the right time. I was 83 years old, but I was doing the show as well as I had ever done it. And we were tops in the ratings. The show was a part of Americana. It was a huge success. And I thought I could go out on top. So, I wound it up that year. And I have not regretted it at all," Barker shared when asked about stepping down from The Price Is Right.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!