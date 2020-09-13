The Relationship Between Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone is the Cutest

Ahead of last Saturday's All Out PPV event, AEW President Tony Khan held a media conference call that provided Bleeding Cool and the rest of the wrestling media with dozens of clickbait articles. But like the classic fable where a carefree grasshopper runs a dirt sheet and blows his entire wad of clickbait articles during the summer, only to find himself with no more clickbait article material come winter, Bleeding Cool is the ant who saved a few of the less timely ones for this week. Tough luck, you jabronie ass grasshoppers!

Anyway, Khan, a lifelong wrestling fan, was asked on the call if running AEW has changed his relationship with the sport, and he responded. "Yes, it's changed my relationship with wrestling immensely," Khan said. "It's one of my favorite things in the world. I've learned so much on the job."

"You sit down in the chair, and you realize things sometimes that you'd pace things differently or do things differently," Khan said. "I've been through some of the most hectic situations in my life, but it's one of my favorite things, and I am so happy to be in it. I have surreal moments all the time. Like any time I do a podcast or anything with Tony Schiavone, I look over, and I think it's ridiculous that Tony Schiavone, who I've been listening to my whole life, that I work this closely with, whether it's producing him on the show or on this podcast or in post-production, Tony does all this great work."

Khan's love of Tony Schiavone was an ongoing theme of his answer. "It makes me so happy when I think back to Tony Schivone telling the story," he continued. "I've listened to his podcast before there was AEW before I knew I was starting AEW, and he would talk about how he had regrets in the wrestling business. And one of his great regrets was leaving the WWF. And he had this job that was a pretty good job. And he left it to go back to WCW. He really thought he made a mistake."

"And there were parts of the job he really liked," Khan continued. "He really liked working at Coliseum Video. He liked being a producer. And he liked doing the announcing [in WCW], but I think the most organized he'd ever seen the operation in terms of production, in terms of producing the announcers, in terms of what they were looking for, was probably the WWF. And I don't think they had as much structure in WCW. I hope and strive to be somewhere in between where we're not overproducing the announcers, but I do feel like I've got a really good working beat with all the announcers."

Aww! Despite a lot of well-deserved criticism over the handling of certain decisions at AEW All Out last week, the love and respect that Tony Khan seems to have for the wrestlers that work for him cannot be doubted.