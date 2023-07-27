Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: comedy, danny mcbride, HBO, max, renewed, The Righteous Gemstones, Warner Bros

The Righteous Gemstones: HBO Series Renewed for Fourth Season

Blessings have been received! HBO has renewed Danny McBride's original comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for a fourth season.

HBO has renewed the critically acclaimed original comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for a fourth season. Created by Danny McBride, the series concludes its nine-episode third season on July 30. The first three seasons are available to stream on Max. In season three, The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

Season three is on track to mark a viewership high for THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, with episodes currently averaging 4.9 million viewers and growing. It is now McBride's most-watched HBO series, garnering more viewers than Eastbound and Down (2009-2013) and Vice Principals (2016-2017).

About the series, Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said, "Get ready for more of the hilarious adrenaline ride that is 'The Righteous Gemstones.' As this truly biblical season comes to a close on Sunday night, I am delighted to announce that we are picking up a fourth season." The series cast includes McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, Kelton DuMont as Pontious Gemstone, and Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone.

The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride; directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas. The third season debuted on June 18 and is nearing the end of the season, with episode 8 premiering on July 30th.

