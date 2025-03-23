Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Ep. 3 Preview: Jesse Retaliates

Check out our preview for HBO's Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, and Edi Patterson-starring The Righteous Gemstones S04E03.

Welcome back to our weekly look at the fourth and final season of HBO and series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones. After last week saw Eli returning from "walking the earth" to help the family with its telethon and falling for Lori Milsap (Megan Mullally) – and we were introduced to what exactly "prayer pods" were – this week brings sees Jesse going on the offensive and Kelvin deals with being discovered. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for S04E03: "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope."

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 3 Preview

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 3: "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope" – As rivals invade Gemstone land, Jesse (Danny McBride) plans retaliation while Kelvin (Adam DeVine) gets recognized. Written by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride, here's a preview of tonight's episode:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

