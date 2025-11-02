Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road S01E03 Preview: "The Factory, Dallas, TX" Sees Group 2 Action

Here's our preview for tonight's round of CBS's The Road, as the second group takes to the stage in S01E03: "The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 2."

Heading into EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban, CBS's The Road S01E03: "The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 2," Channing Wilson is riding high after being the top-rated performer of the night last week. The news wasn't so good for Olivia Harms, who Shelton and Urban chose for elimination. Tonight, the second group of musicians takes to the stage to perform an original song and a cover, while also sharing the thought processes behind their song selections and more. We have an official overview, sneak peek, and image gallery for tonight's round, and we've updated the rundown of musicians to include the first round of performances.

The Road Season 1 Episode 3 "The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 2" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 3 "The Factory, Dallas, TX, Part 2" – The second group of musicians takes the stage at The Factory in Deep Ellum as they battle it out during another night of dynamic and emotional performances. The musicians also give us an inside look into how they choose original and cover songs to captivate Keith Urban's audience, navigate soundcheck challenges, perform through an illness, and more.

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

When/Where Can I Watch "The Road"? The music competition series premieres tonight (9 pm – 10:30 pm ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streams on Paramount+. After tonight, the series airs 9:30-10:30 pm ET on Sunday, Oct 26th, and Sunday, Nov. 2nd (following NFL Doubleheaders) before moving to its regular 9-10 pm Sunday time period on Nov. 9th.

What Are They Competing For? Along with a $250,000 cash award and a recording contract with Country Road Records (a division of 101 Studios, in partnership with Thirty Tigers), the winner will receive a performance slot on the iconic Mane Stage at Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2026 in Indio, Calif. In addition, Red Bull will provide the winner of the competition the opportunity to perform live at Red Bull Jukebox. Additionally, the two runners-up will receive five recording sessions at Red Bull Studio Los Angeles, a state-of-the-art recording space that includes a full range of instruments and cutting-edge equipment.

Who Are the Guest Advisors on "The Road"? Country music stars Jordan Davis, Karen Fairchild, Dustin Lynch, and Brothers Osborne will serve as special guest advisors throughout the season, offering insight and guidance to the emerging musicians.

The Road Season 1: Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the 11 remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Briana Adams

Age: 30

Location: Winchester, Texas

Instagram: @brianaadamsmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

Name: Forrest McCurren

Age: 35

Location: Jefferson City, Mo.

Instagram: @forrestmccurren

Name: Jenny Tolman

Age: 29

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Instagram: @jennytolman

Name: Jon Wood

Age: 28

Location: Wake Forest, N.C.

Instagram: @jonwoodmusic

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

