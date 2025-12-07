Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road S01E08 Preview: Next Stop, "Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN"!

Here's our updated preview for CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, and Keith Urban's The Road S01E08: "Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN."

Article Summary The Road S01E08 takes viewers to Memphis for a pivotal stop at Minglewood Hall and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

With no eliminations last week, two musicians will go home after the high-stakes charity show this episode.

Country superstar Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town joins Keith Urban for musical guidance and inspiration.

Meet the top remaining contestants and watch their latest performances as they fight for a spot in Nashville.

Before we hand you over to our updated preview for CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road S01E08: "Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN," a quick update on what went down last week. As you'll see in the video above, there's a good news/bad news situation in play. The good news is that the musicians kicked so much ass that no one was sent home. The bad news? That means two of them will be going home this week after a charity show at St. Jude Children's Hospital. In addition, Little Big Town founding member Karen Fairchild will be stopping by – here's a look at what's set to go down tonight:

The Road Season 1 Episode 8 "Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN" Preview

The Road Season 1 Episode 8 "Minglewood Hall, Memphis, TN" – The tour visits the home of the blues, Memphis, where musicians make a stop at St. Jude Children's Hospital for a charity show before their concert to determine the final four artists who make it to Nashville. Then, Little Big Town founding member Karen Fairchild joins Keith Urban in the audience.

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

An Updated Look at Your Emerging Musicians!

Here's a look at the remaining emerging musicians competing during the first season of the music competition series, including a look at their most recent performances:

Name: Adam Sanders

Age: 36

Location: Lake City, Fla.

Instagram: @adamsanders

Name: Billie Jo Jones

Age: 34

Location: Emory, Texas

Instagram: @billiejojonesmusic

Name: Britnee Kellogg

Age: 40

Location: Anthem, Ariz.

Instagram: @britneekellogg

Name: Cassidy Daniels

Age: 25

Location: Marion, N.C.

Instagram: @cassidydanielsmusic

Name: Channing Wilson

Age: 49

Location: Lafayette, Ga.

Instagram: @channingwilson

Name: Cody Hibbard

Age: 32

Location: Adair, Okla.

Instagram: @codyhibbard_

CBS's The Road is produced by Lucky Horseshoe Productions with Blake Shelton and Lee Metzger serving as executive producers, 101 Studios with David Glasser serving as executive producer, Bosque Ranch Productions with Taylor Sheridan serving as executive producer, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Keith Urban also serves as executive producer for the series.

