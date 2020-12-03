The Rookie: Brandon Routh Cast for Potential Season 3-Long Storyline

DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh is moving on from his five seasons on the long-running CW to the set of the third season of ABC's The Rookie. Created by Alexi Hawley and starring Nathan Fillion, the police drama is set to introduce Routh's Doug Stanton in the fourth episode and is contracted for four episodes, in what could turn into a season-long storyline. Stanton is an eleven-year veteran of the LAPD, whose views prove to be polarizing at the Mid-Wilshire station. Produced by ABC Signature and eOne, the series is set to return to the network on January 3, 2021.

Earlier this summer, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke revealed that Hawley was calling in experts to discuss matters of policing and police brutality with the show's writers. "Alexi Hawley is a really thoughtful ally and partner and has been in the writers' room for some time, already planning to address the current conversation going on around police work. I'm impressed with his thoughtfulness and leadership about hearing and adapting the current conversations to the storylines," explained Burke. "It's a diverse writers' room and I'm hearing that the conversations going on in that room are inspired and give me hope that that show will address and not ignore the conversations around policing."

Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.