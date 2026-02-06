Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Does Valentine's Day: S08E06 "Burn 4 Love" Images Released

Check out the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie S08E06: "Burn 4 Love."

Though it's coming in a few days early, this Monday brings us a Valentine's Day-themed episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. S08E05: "The Network" sees Tru Valentino returning as Aaron Thorsen to help the squad take on a criminal network. In S08E06: "Burn 4 Love," the team hunts an arsonist, while Miles (Deric Augustine) confronts the possibility that he might be… cursed? If that's the case, who's he gonna call? Celina (Lisseth Chavez), who's more than determined to break it. With that in mind, here's the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for the next episode:

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" – It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she's determined to break it.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

