Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: capcom, Pragmata

Pragmata Receives new Launch Trailer From Capcom

One final trailer has been released by Capcom for their new sci-fi game Pragmata, as the game launches tomorrow, April 17, for PC and all three major consoles.

Article Summary Capcom releases final launch trailer for Pragmata ahead of its April 17 PC and console debut.

Pragmata follows Hugh and android Diana escaping a lunar station controlled by a rogue AI.

Switch seamlessly between hacking and shooting gameplay to battle Bots and massive bosses.

Explore, upgrade weapons, and unlock character abilities for a unique sci-fi adventure experience.

Capcom dropped one last trailer this week for its upcoming game Pragmata, offering a final look ahead of its launch. This is basically one last sizzle reel for you to enjoy, as you're getting about two minutes of footage from the title, along with some of the gameplay, showing off this new futuristic sci-fi adventure set on the moon. Enjoy the last trailer here as the game launches tomorrow, April 17, for PC and all three major consoles.

Escape a Hostile AI Program Taking Over The Moon in Pragmata

Set on the moon in the near future, the story of Pragmata follows an unlikely duo on a mission to escape a lunar station controlled by a hostile station AI. In this single-player game, players control both spacefarer Hugh and the enigmatic android Diana. Each character has their own distinct skills and abilities, and they must work together to hack, shoot, and overcome obstacles in search of a way back to Earth. Journey as Hugh Williams, a spacefarer sent to investigate a lunar research station that has lost contact with Earth. When disaster strikes the futuristic facility, Hugh becomes separated from his team and is left gravely injured. In this moment, he's rescued by Diana, a curious android with the appearance of a young girl. Together, the pair begins to search for a way back home.

Hugh and Diana find the lunar station eerily deserted with no signs of human life. However, they aren't alone. The facility is controlled by a hostile AI that sends the station's Bots to "neutralize" the intruders. The unlikely duo must work together to overcome all obstacles (including massive bosses!) and make it out alive. Hugh and Diana each have distinct skills and abilities that play a key role in surviving the many threats they encounter. In combat, Diana can Hack enemy systems to expose their weaknesses, allowing Hugh to attack them with a diverse arsenal of weapons. This fusion of hacking and shooting evolves over the course of the game and offers a fast-paced, strategic gameplay experience where every decision shapes the battle.

Teamwork also extends to traversing the station. Utilize Hugh's thrusters to dash and hover around terrain while Diana hacks security systems to solve puzzles and remove barriers blocking progression. Blast Bots with a variety of weapons covering diverse combat roles, ranging from high-offense damage output to tactical and defensive options like shields and decoys. Build out Hugh's armory over the course of the adventure and combine weapons to form an action-packed loadout that fits your strategy. Return to the Shelter with materials gathered from combat and hidden collectables found in the environment to unlock weapons and other upgrades for your loadout. In this safe haven, you can also enhance Diana's hacking abilities, witness heart-warming interactions between the characters, obtain new cosmetic outfits, and more. Once you're ready, head back out into the station and take on the next challenge that awaits!

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