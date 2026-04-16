Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man & Luna Snow Marvel Legends 2-Pack Revealed

Hasbro is expanding their Marvel Legends Gamerverse collection but bringing the world of Marvel Rivals to life in 6” form

Article Summary Marvel Legends expands to Marvel Rivals with a new Spider-Man & Luna Snow 6-inch action figure 2-pack.

Spider-Man features his Marvel Rivals suit, swappable hands, and dynamic articulation for key poses.

Luna Snow showcases light and dark ice powers, comes with two head sculpts and a signature snowflake effect.

The highly anticipated 2-pack drops for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse starting May 13, 2026.

Hasbro is now expanding its Marvel Legends Gamerverse line to one of the hottest Marvel Comics games on the market. Get ready for some brand new 6" Marvel Legends figures based on the hit game Marvel Rivals. The first 2-pack to arrive features Spider-Man, who is teaming up with Luna Snow to create a fast, high-mobility duo to take home the win. Spider-Man excels at web-swinging traversal, quick engagements, and disruptive crowd control, and his new red-and-blue suit is sleek and stylish. Paired with Luna Snow, this support-focused hero uses her ice-based abilities to heal allies and control the space.

These two are ready to dominate the enemy team, and Hasbo has captured their Marvel Rivals designs quite nicely here. Luna Snow gets a secondary head sculpt and a signature snowflake accessory. It looks like Spider-Man comes with swappable hands, but he will be a necessary member of your Marvel Rivals team. Pre-orders for the Marvel Rivals Spider-Man & Luna Snow Marvel Legends 2-Pack are set to arrive on May 13, 2026, on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series – Marvel Rivals Spider-Man & Luna Snow

"Equal parts pop star and Super Hero, Luna Snow puts on a dazzling show with both her light and dark ice powers. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Luna Snow action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are inspired by the comic book characters' appearance in the Marvel Rivals video game."

"Figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. This Marvel Rivals action figure set comes with 2 figures and 6 accessories. The Spider-Man figure includes 2 alternate hands. The Luna Snow figure includes an alternate head, 2 alt hands and snowflake power effect which snaps to her wrist."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!