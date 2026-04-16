Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Paramount Pictures

CinemaCon 2026: Paramount Pictures Presentation Liveblog

It's the final day of CinemaCon and the second-to-last presentation liveblog. Let's see if Paramount Pictures acknowledges the merger (since Warner Bros. didn't).

CinemaCon is upon us once again. Every year, Cinema United [the new name for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners] gathers in Las Vegas to look ahead to the rest of the year. Ever since the pandemic, the vibe of CinemaCon has shifted considerably. In many ways, it still feels like the industry is recovering and leveling out from a shift that will be felt for generations to come. However, the people here still very much believe in the theatrical experience, and studios come to show off their slate of new releases to get people hyped for the new year. Sometimes that means trailers; sometimes, entire movies; and sometimes, confirmation that new movies are in the works. These presentations are usually massive and cannot be found online, so we here at Bleeding Cool would like to give you the chance to attend CinemaCon without having to deal with Las Vegas, with liveblogs for you to follow along. We're kicking off the last day of the convention with Paramount Pictures.

So, right out of the gate, we have to acknowledge the merger since Warner Bros. didn't, and we'll have to see if they will. If we make it through the entire convention without Warner Bros. or Paramount bringing it up on the convention's biggest stage, we are going to have a problem, and we're going to have to talk about it. Anyway, there is a small pile of Paramount movies coming out this year. Street Fighter is got a new trailer today, and now we need to find out whether another studio can make this concept work the way Warner Bros. mostly did with Mortal Kombat. A new Jack Ryan movie is in the works, and the first trailer for Passenger was just released. We also have a new Angry Birds movie coming before the end of the year. The merger, though, you need to talk about that god damn merger.

Paramount Pictures CinemaCon Liveblog

Liveblog will appear in 20 seconds.



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