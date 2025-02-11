Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bailan, chenford, The Rookie, wopez

The Rookie Does Valentine's Day: Your S07E06: "The Gala" Preview

Before the Valentine's Day-themed episode hits tonight, check out our preview guide to ABC's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala."

Article Summary Preview The Rookie S07E06: "The Gala," a Valentine's Day episode packed with action and romance.

Catch sneak peeks of Tim and Lucy's Valentine's Day assignment and Lopez and Wesley playing matchmakers.

Lieutenant Grey assigns Tim and Lucy an unromantic task, while John and Celina search for a missing girl.

Love and chaos at a charity gala where a number of relationships could come to a head in tonight's episode.

What could go wrong – or right – during a Valentine's Day-themed episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie? We're about to find out in a few hours, so we wanted to pass along the latest previews in play for S07E06: "The Gala." Previously, we had the official overview, image gallery, and promo to pass along – but for this go-around, we have some sneak peeks that were originally shared by TV Guide and Swoon. In the first clip, we get a much better sense of what Tim's (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) Valentine's Day gig is. Following that, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) play matchmakers for a friend.

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 6 "The Gala" & Ep. 7: "The Mickey" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala" – It's Valentine's Day, and Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) gives Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) an unromantic assignment while John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head. Here's a look at the promo, image gallery, and sneak peeks at the episode (with big thanks to The Rookie BTS):

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 7: "The Mickey" – On Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) last day as a rookie, John (Nathan Fillion) gives her one final test. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) makes a new friend, and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) places her faith in Seth (Patrick Keleher) for an undercover assignment.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

