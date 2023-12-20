Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, nathan fillion, preview, The Rookie

The Rookie Fans Show Up Big in 2023 to Support ABC Series (RATINGS)

Fans of ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie brought the series big numbers in 2023.

And the hits just keep on rolling for ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. With filming back underway on the sixth season, the series celebrated a major milestone this month – starting work on their 100th episode. Shortly after that, we learned that Lisseth Chavez (Officer Celina Juarez) had been upped from recurring to series regular ahead of the show's February 20th return. Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting just how impressive the ratings were for the series this year – and why a lot of fans should be beaming with pride over the support that they've shown the show.

With the series making the move to Tuesdays at 8 pm at the beginning of the year, The Rookie improved the numbers for the time slot for ABC. How big of a boost? The show averaged 3.2M live + same-day viewers per episode – a jump of 56% when matched up with comparable weeks the year prior. Digging deeper into the numbers, the time slot also saw a boost of 31% among Adults 18-49. And in case you were wondering why The Rookie was ABC's top scripted series when it comes to delayed viewing? After 35 days of multiplatform viewing, the episodes grew to approximately 10.4M viewers. And when you match Tuesday performances with the show's Sunday performances, the sixth season saw a 7% increase in total viewers and a 17% increase in Adults 18-49.

ABC's "The Rookie" Celebrates 100 Episodes

Earlier this month, the long-running police drama officially began filming its 100th episode this week. Not only did they celebrate the impressive television milestone, but the network made sure to bring a photographer along to capture the moment. Here's a look at the photo gallery from the special event – with the sixth season of the series set to hit screens on February 20, 2024:

Here's a look at Winter & O'Neil's Instagram posts from the past 24 hours, sharing personal videos and images from the big day – but the videos thanking The Rookie fans are the ones that are the real hits to "the feels":

