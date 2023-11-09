Posted in: ABC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ABC, The Rookie, the rookie: feds

The Rookie: Feds: ABC Cancels Niecy Nash-Betts-Starring Spinoff Series

ABC's Niecy Nash-Betts-starring spinoff series The Rookie: Feds has been canceled and will not be returning for a second season.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes having now come to an end (pending the actors' union ratifying this week's tentative agreement), the entertainment industry is left to deal with the fallout from the labor stoppage that resulted from the AMPTP's slow efforts to secure new three-year deals for both unions. On the film side, we're seeing the release schedule shifting projects to late 2024 or 2025. On the television side, it's seeing which series can be salvaged for shortened seasons and what can get back on track for next year and the following. And it also means that some projects aren't being picked up – and some series aren't being brought back. Unfortunately, that's the case with ABC's Niecy Nash-Betts-starring series, The Rookie: Feds – with the spinoff from the Nathan Fillion-starring original series not returning for a second season.

Here's a look back at the official trailer for the first & only season of ABC's The Rookie: Feds:

From the executive producers of "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds," starring Niecy Nash-Betts ("Claws") as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. She proves she is a force of nature on the L.A. division of the FBI's newly formed Special Investigation Unit.

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

