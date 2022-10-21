The Rookie: Feds Earns Full Season Order; Season 1 Ep. 5 Preview

It looks like ABC has a huge "shared universe" franchise on its hands, with the network ordering an additional nine episodes of its Niecy Nash-Betts-starring series, The Rookie: Feds. Originally kicking off its run with 13 episodes, the back-order brings the season to a full 22 episodes. A spinoff from the Nathan Fillion-starring original series, the freshman series has made some serious noise with its delayed viewing numbers. The series increased five times in Adults 18-49 when delayed viewing is factored in, an increase of +394% (from 0.31 to 1.53). Following a week of viewing across both linear & digital platforms, the series gained more than 4 million viewers over its live+same day average (increasing from 2.2 million to an impressive 6.4 million viewers).

Now here's a look at the promo for the next episode of ABC's The Rookie: Feds, S01E05 "Felicia," set for next Tuesday:

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 5 "Felicia" – Simone and Carter get trapped in the tropics while hunting down a suspect on the run. Simone's unexpected meet-cute with Dina (Jessica Betts) throws a wrench into Cutty's love life, and Elena's high-end fashion splurge cracks open an unsolved murder mystery.

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners, and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.