The Rookie, High Potential & More Getting Big Boosts From Streaming

Final 2024-2025 Nielsen data spotlights how ABC's The Rookie, ABC's High Potential, and other shows are getting big boosts from streaming.

Believe it or not, the final 35-day, cross-platform numbers in the top network entertainment series are now available, and they tell an interesting tale of how streaming is impacting network television. In terms of the rankings, the total viewer numbers for the full season (running Sept. 23, 2024-May 21, 2025), not much has changed from the previous data released over the past two months. CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker still holds the top spot among total viewers, averaging 17.34 million viewers across all platforms over 35 days. ABC's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential (16.16 million viewers) and CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock (15.72 million) placed strong in second and third, respectively (based on Nielsen data exclusively reported by The Hollywood Reporter).

But when you dig deeper into the rankings and numbers (which you can check out here), you see the impact that streaming is having on network viewing figures. Over five weeks, streaming accounted for approximately 31% of the all-in total audience for the top 20 broadcast series. Regarding Adults 18-49, an average of 66% of the top shows' total viewers come from streaming, making the case that streaming is where the younger demo is watching (not on the original network or other means). What's also interesting is that, while so many have argued that streaming was "killing" network television, we have examples of how the two can benefit each other.

The report uses ABC's High Potential as an example of the impact of streaming. The hit series led all network entertainment series among Adults 18-49 (with a 3.85 rating over five weeks), pulling in approximately 5.15 million viewers in that demo. Looking at who was watching the series and where, it turns out that more than 80% of those people who watched the show did so through streaming (the show's linear 18-49 rating was only 0.71, equal to approximately 950,000 viewers). In addition, FOX's animated hits Bob's Burgers and Family Guy receive more than 80% of their Adult 18-49 numbers via streaming. On the live-action side, ABC's Abbott Elementary, ABC's The Rookie, ABC's Shifting Gears, ABC's 911, and NBC's St. Denis Medical all had at least 70% of their demo ratings come from streaming.

