Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E04 Review

The fourth installment of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, "Tonight", kept the suspenseful vibe going. Zenitsu has disappeared and our heroes have set out to find him— things quickly escalate and go downhill pretty fast. It was a formidable episode with a pace that moved at a fantastic speed: just when things pick up, time seems to slow down right before the action.

Tanjiro and Inosuke meet up with Tengen to go over plans, however when the hashira shows up he informs them that Zenisu has disappeared and apologizes for dragging them into this case. He adds he wanted to find his wives and did not properly think about who was behind the disappearances. Tengen then relieves them from the case and asks them to get away and disappear while they can. As someone trained as a ninja, Tengen definitely places more importance on his teams' lives instead of the mission at hand. While being flashy, he definitely shows he has a very unique way of showing he cares. And just as he comes, he disappears without a trace. Tanjiro and Inosuke decide to stay close to help the hashira find those who have disappeared without imagining what is about to come for them.

And just as we mentioned as soon as sundown hits and Tanjiro says goodbye to Koinatsu Oiran explaining to her most of the truth behind him and his actions, things go downhill and fast. Upper Moon demon, or Warabihime Oiran as we know her, sweeps in and feasts on Koinatsu before allowing her to run away the following morning. Instead of meeting with Inosuke, Tanjiro sniffs out the demon and runs back to Koinatsu Oiran's room to make sure she is okay, however, the upper demon was still there eating and waiting for him. She alludes to the fact that she is aware there is more than one slayer after her and admits to having feasted over Zenitsu before facing off Tanjiro.

Inosuke on his end gets tired of waiting for Tanjiro and calls upon Tengen's Ninju to get his gear back and goes off to track the demon on his own. Can we talk about how precious Tengen"s Ninju mice are? They are these little muscly ninja mice under Tengen's command. I am so happy they did not get rid of them for the anime. We also see Tengen infiltrate Warabihime's house and ask for details of the disappearances to the lord of the house who confesses he thinks Warabihime Oiran is behind everything. Things are definitely about to get flashy once Tengen finds her, not knowing she is already facing Tanjiro over at the Tokito house. This arc has definitely set a new tone and bar in regards to story, music, and animation. I cannot wait to see how things turn out.

