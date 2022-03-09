The Rookie: Kat Foster & Felix Solis Join Spinoff Backdoor Pilot

Last month, we learned that ABC and Nathan Fillion's The Rookie were looking to expand the show's universe with a spinoff that would focus on the FBI and star Niecy Nash (Claws, Reno 911!). Now we're learning who will be joining her team for the backdoor pilot and potential series, with Kat Foster ('Til Death) and Felix Solis (Ozark) officially on board the project stemming from The Rookie creator/executive producer Alexi Hawley, executive producers Mark Gordon & Terence Paul Winter (who also co-writes with Hawley), eOne, and ABC Signature. The as-yet-untitled series would be introduced as a two-episode backdoor pilot during the current fourth season.

Nash will guest star on the flagship series as Simone Clark, a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and (much like Fillion's John Nolan with the LAPD) the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. Simone has never shied away from a challenge or a fight. She is a single mother of two who put her dreams on hold to make sure her kids pursued their own. During the two-episode arc/pilot, Nolan and the FBI's LA division enlist Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Foster's Special Agent Casey Fox has been on the job for five years and she's succeeded by being both whip-smart and a team player. She is a rule-follower who knows how to work the system to get the best assignments. As a training Agent, she is determined to instill conformity in her trainees – the way to survive and thrive is to fit in and get ahead. Solis's Special Agent Matthew Garza is a twenty-year veteran of the FBI who has been a true believer in the "Agency way" his whole career. A senior agent on the cusp of being promoted to a leadership role, Garza is tough, smart, and filled with a little too much self-importance.