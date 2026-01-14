Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: RJ Decker, The Rookie

The Rookie Moving to Mondays; RJ Decker Joins Tuesday Lineup

ABC's The Rookie Season 8 will be moving to Mondays at 10 pm beginning Jan. 26th, with RJ Decker joining the Tuesday lineup on March 3rd.

ABC's winning Tuesday night lineup of High Potential, Will Trent, and The Rookie will be getting a major shakeup beginning at the end of this month. First up, the network announced that its new Scott Speedman-starring drama series RJ Decker will premiere on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 10 pm in its new timeslot. However, before that happens, The Rookie Season 8 will move to Mondays at 10 pm, beginning January 26th (paired with a new season of American Idol), with the remaining 15 episodes airing consecutively with no interruptions. With the growing success of The Rookie, especially among younger viewers, the move can be seen as ABC looking to establish stronger footholds on other nights of the week. On the flip side, the long-running show felt like a perfect fit with Will Trent and High Potential, demonstrating the network's procedural diversity.

In ABC's RJ Decker, Speedman stars as RJ Decker, a disgraced newspaper photographer and ex-con who starts over as a private investigator in the colorful-if-crime-filled world of South Florida. The series follows him tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife, and a shadowy new benefactor — a woman from his past who could be his greatest ally … or his one-way ticket back to prison. The series is inspired by the novel Double Whammy by Carl Hiaasen. In addition to Speedman, the upcoming series also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreau, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

The series is produced by 20th Television and is written and executive-produced by Rob Doherty. Carl Hiaasen, Carl Beverly, and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers. Paul McGuigan directs and executive produces. Scott Speedman serves as a producer.

