The Rookie: Richard T. Jones Promises "Feud" Win for "The Original"

Check out The Rookie stars Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter & more in a behind-the-scenes look at ABC's Celebrity Family Feud.

With less than 24 hours to go until ABC's The Rookie universe squares up for this Sunday's edition of ABC's Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud, we have a new preview to pass along that evens the playing field a bit. Previously, we had a chance to hear from Team "The Rookie: Feds" (Niecy Nash-Betts, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, Felix Solis & James Lesure) – but for this go-around? Yup, we get to hear from Team "The Rookie" (Richard T. Jones, Mekia Cox, Eric Winter, Melissa O'Neil & Jenna Dewan) – with Jones promising a win for "The Original 'Rookie.'"

The Rookie Universe Competes on ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud"

This Sunday's edition sees Team "The Rookie" – on behalf of the EB Medical Research Foundation – taking on Team "The Rookie: Feds," who are competing on behalf of the Amazing Grace Conservatory. Here's a look at our two teams- in serious & not-so-serious mode:

While we won't be getting nearly the number or kind of behind-the-scenes looks that we would normally get if the strikes weren't in play, our newest preview finds Jones checking in from filming

as well as a look back at a brief clip of Nash-Betts checking in to let everyone know that Team "The Rookie: Feds" is more than ready for a (friendly) "feud."

And here's a look at the team portraits that were also released earlier today:

And just in case you need to check out some of the action before Sunday night, August 27th (hitting ABC at 9 pm ET):

