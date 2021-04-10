The Rookie S03E10 Preview: Jackson & Chen First First Day Riding Solo

When ABC's The Rookie returns this Sunday, "Man of Honor" finds Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) once again facing the clock as a life's on the line when they attempt to help a mother being forced to steal $250,000 in diamonds in exchange for her child. But as the minutes tick away, the officers realize that's there's much more than greed going on- something very personal that makes this more than just a robbery. Meanwhile, Jackson (Titus Makin Jr.) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil) face their first day on their own, minus training officers- and right in the middle of a case that will test just how much they've learned. Here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and three previews for this weekend's episode:

Written by Elizabeth Davis Beall and Diana Mendez Boucher, and directed by Sylvain White, "Man of Honor: guest stars Zayne Emory as Henry Nolan, Currie Graham as Ben McRee, Lauren Tom as Vanessa Chen, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine, and Christian Keyes as Alonzo Smith. Here's a look at the promo, overview, and preview for Sunday night's "Amber":

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 10 "Man of Honor": Officers Harper and Nolan respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize the motives of the thief run much deeper than just needing money. Meanwhile, Officers Jackson and Chen's first day riding without training officers isn't what they thought it would be

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.