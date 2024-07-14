Posted in: ABC, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, sdcc, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie S07: Eric Winter Rewards Your Patience with More BTS Looks

It was close. We nearly missed it. Here's The Rookie star Eric Winter's latest behind-the-scenes video look at how Season 7 filming is going.

Let me start off this update on Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie with an apology. With everything going on this week with the release of the San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) schedule and the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Event, we've had about twelve metaphorical plates spinning at the same metaphorical time. But we humbly take full responsibility and beg forgiveness for almost missing out on a video update that Winter shared that showed more of how Season 7 is coming together. And don't forget that the hit series is set for an SDCC panel presentation in the Indigo Ballroom on Saturday, July 27th (1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PT) – with Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Shawn Ashmore, and Lisseth Chavez listed as attending to "discuss the evolution of the action-packed drama ahead of its seventh season."

"Always action-packed on [The Rookie]. Some fun BTS for all of you patiently waiting for season 7!" Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, along with a video including some behind-the-scenes looks at the seventh season:

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, back in May – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the upcoming season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

