The Rookie S07E05: "Til Death," S07E06: "The Gala" Overviews Released

ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie released overviews for S07E05: "Til Death" and S07E06: "The Gala."

We're back with another update to our rundown of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie Season 7 – this time, with a look at what's on tap with the first two episodes of February. With the official overviews waiting below, you've got some very interesting phrasing to dig into when it comes to S07E05: "Til Death" and S07E06: "The Gala" – with the latter being the Valentine's Day episode "where multiple relationships come to a head." Hmmm…

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 4, 5 & 6 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 4: "Darkness Falling" – Following his stint at the LAPD, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) returns to the district attorney's office, where his past connects him to the team's investigation. Meanwhile, Bailey (Jenna Dewan) and John (Nathan Fillion) have conflicting feelings over safety, while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) grows suspicious of Seth (Patrick Keleher).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 5: "Til Death" – The team searches for a serial killer as Nyla (Mekia Cox) struggles with the aftermath following the attack. Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) relationship with Seth (Patrick Keleher) takes a turn while Bailey (Jenna Dewan) battles her fear of Jason Wyler (Steve Kazee).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 6: "The Gala" – It's Valentine's Day, and Lieutenant Grey (Richard T. Jones) gives Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) an unromantic assignment while John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) track down a missing girl. Later, the team sharpens up for a charity gala where multiple relationships come to a head.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

