The Rookie S07E12 Sneak Peek; Fillion BDay Looks; Cast "Big Bads"

Check out a sneak peek at ABC's The Rookie S07E12: "Speed," Lisseth Chavez's image gallery from Nathan Fillion's birthday, and more.

While we await the release of the image gallery for this week's episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S07E12: "Speed," we have a few things to pass along that we thought you might like. First up, we have a look at a sneak peek at the episode that Nathan Fillion brought with him during his recent visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show (courtesy of The Rookie BTS), with Nolan (Fillion) refusing to believe that his new rookie isn't a prank that's being pulled on him. We've got that in our updated rundown of the seventh season – which also includes the official overview for S07E13: "Three Billboards."

But before we get to that, Lisseth Chavez posted a look at some of the familiar faces from the cast who made it out to celebrate Fillion's birthday – including Melissa O'Neil, Richard T. Jones, and others. Following that, the cast is polled to see who on the cast would make the best "big bad"/villain – with some very interesting responses (and Fillion getting more than his share of votes):

The Rookie S07E12: "April Fools" & S07E13: "Three Billboards" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: "April Fools": An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's (Nathan Fillion) T.O. skills are tested, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is assigned a challenging case, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) play a joke on the team.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 13: "Three Billboards": When anti-LAPD billboards emerge throughout the city, the team searches for who's responsible. Meanwhile, a car bombing prompts an investigation, Miles (Deric Augustine) reconnects with an old friend, and John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) assess their ability to adopt.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

