Posted in: Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: ABC, sdcc, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie SDCC 2024 Images; Fillion/"Feds" Cast; Winter/"Chenford"

Check out the image gallery from the SDCC 2024 panel for Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie.

Earlier today, ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie made its way to San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) to meet up with the fans, discuss the long-running hit series, and drop some clues here and there about what's to come. Now, we have a look at the official images from the special presentation as well as the signing that took place. But first, two quick updates from the panel:

Fillion on "The Rookie: Feds" Cast Appearing: When asked about the possibility of seeing Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, or Kevin Zegers returning as their characters from the canceled "Feds," Fillion shared, "The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist." The actor and executive producer would go on to add that expanding the show's ensemble and focusing on a number of characters has been a winning game plan for the ABC series. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast," Fillion explained.

Regarding That "Chenford" Breakup…: During the panel, the topic of Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) breakup and what that could mean for the new season was discussed. While it might be rough on the characters – and their fans – Fillion noted that everything they're going through will be worth it "when" they reunite – before changing that "when" to an "if" to play it safe. While noting that his character still has some personal fixing to do before he can do right by Lucy, Winter did allude to Tim making it up to Lucy in "different ways" during Season 7.

Here's a look at the Instagram posts from Winter, Mekia Cox, and Shawn Ashmore offering some personal behind-the-scenes perspectives on the SDCC 2024 experience:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!