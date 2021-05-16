The Rookie Season 3 Finale BTS Look; Preview: Lopez Gets The Bad News

Written by series creator Alexi Hawley and directed by Lisa Demaine, the third season finale of The Rookie shows that the hit ABC series has no intentions of going out quietly. As you see in the preview we posted yesterday (check it out here), Nolan (Nathan Fillion) faces a simple in-chase injury that doesn't stay simple for long while also meeting his new neighbor. On the way more serious side of things, Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) goes deep undercover while Lopez's (Alyssa Diaz) wedding finds itself facing some federal issues. All of this in a season-ender that series star Fillion said in an interview, "The stakes have been very high and the stakes are going to go up from there." So with only hours to go, here's a look behind the scenes at Sunday night's episode "Threshold":

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 14 "Threshold": Officer Nolan mildly injures himself while chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault despite Nolan's wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover, Lopez' wedding venue is seized by the FBI and Nolan meets his new neighbor.

Now here's a look at the official promo for the season finale, followed by a preview that finds Lucy undercover and already getting in deep with some not-so-friendly folks:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 3×14 Promo "Threshold" (HD) Season Finale Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yxgabfk0UFY)

"We've been watching you…" Lucy is in deep on #TheRookieFinale, Sunday at 10|9c. pic.twitter.com/AQo6g3bI7p — The Rookie (@therookie) May 13, 2021

No one was injured in the delivering of this news — yet. Join us tomorrow at 10|9c for #TheRookieFinale to watch what happens next! pic.twitter.com/uhixOHoflu — The Rookie (@therookie) May 15, 2021

Guest starring is Camille Guat as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Jane Daly as Patrice Evers, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Nik Sanchez as Silas March, Jason Canela as Cesar Madrigal, and Britni Camacho as Reyna. The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.