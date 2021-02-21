Heading into our preview for this Sunday's episode of ABC's The Rookie, Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) passed his disciplinary exam but also found himself faced with the stark realities of just how far he's going to go in the LAPD. On tonight's "Revelations," we see the first step in Nolan's attempt at a "reset" as he heads back to school to become a training officer. Meanwhile, Officer Chen (Melissa O'Neil) considers a career shift into undercover work- but is she being put out into the field too soon? We're betting there's a slight chance that might be possible when the series returns tonight- as you can tell from the sampling of scenes below.

Now here's a look at the promo for this week's episode "Revelations" along with an episode overview. Following that, we have two previews for this week that show Nolan starting his first day of class and Chen considering a future in undercover work. Guest-starring this episode is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, and Arjay Smith as James Murray.

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 6 "Revelations": Officer Nolan's decision to return to school in order to become a training officer is proving to be much harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Officer Chen considers going into undercover work after getting a taste of the job when Harper's former colleague needs help. Written by Corey Miller and Fredrick Kotto, and directed by Chi-Yoon Chung.

Keep your head down and blend in…sounds easy enough, right? Join Nolan for his first day of classes tomorrow at 10|9c on #TheRookie! 📚 pic.twitter.com/hu7jGI5oPJ — The Rookie (@therookie) February 20, 2021

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. "Consequences" also includes Michael Beach as Commander Percy West, Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Crystal Coney as Nurse Lisa, and Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.