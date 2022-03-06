The Rookie Season 4 E15: Can Grey Be Saved From A Killer's "Hit List"?

With only hours to go until the next new episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, what's been very interesting about tonight's episode is how quiet the network has been with previews and promos. In what you're about to see below, two seemingly unconnected deaths soon have a deadly serious connection in that both victims were witnesses in an upcoming grand jury case. Someone else who is set to testify? Richard T. Jones's Grey, but as you're about to see it seems he's next on the killer's "Hit List."

Now here's a look at the promo and episode overview for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, "Hit List":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 15 "Hit List: – Officer Harper puts Officer Aaron through "Plain Clothes Day," but the exercise is interrupted by an unsuspected visitor. Meanwhile, after two witnesses for an upcoming grand jury case are murdered, the team must track down the killers before it's too late. Guest-starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Brystal Cone as Nurse Lisa, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Kanoa Goo as Assistant District Attorney Chris Sanford, Michael Trucco as Assistant District Attorney Sean Del Monte, and Rome Flynn as Morris Mackey. Written by Elizabeth Davis Beall and directed by Robert Bella.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.