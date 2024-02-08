Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: knuckles, paramount, preview, sonic, sonic the hedgehog, trailer

Knuckles: "Sonic" Series Spinoff Gets Official Trailer, Preview Images

Arriving on April 26th, here's an official trailer/images for SEGA of America & Paramount+'s six-episode Idris Elba-starring series Knuckles.

This April, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" universe is going to blow up in a really big way, with SEGA of America & Paramount+'s six-episode Idris Elba-starring Knuckles set to hit screens. Set between the second and third "Sonic" films, the new live-action event series follows Knuckles (Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior. Along with today's release of the official trailer and preview images, fans can look forward to a special spot during this weekend's NFL Super Bowl LVIII pregame broadcast on CBS (as well as in Nickelodeon's special kids & family broadcast of the big game, where Knuckles and some friends will make a surprise appearance).

With the series set to hit Paramount+ on Friday, April 26th in the U.S. & Canada (April 27th in all additional Paramount+ territories; in Japan later this year), here's a look at the official images released for the series – with the official key art & trailer waiting for you above:

Along with Elba voicing our lead, Adam Pally reprises his role from the film franchise as Wade Whipple. In addition, special guest stars include Ben Schwartz reprising his role as Sonic; Tika Sumpter reprising her role as Maddie; and Colleen O'Shaughnessey reprising her role as Tails. The ensemble cast includes guest stars Stockard Channing (The West Wing), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don't Look Up), Ellie Taylor (Ted Lasso), Julian Barratt (Mindhorn), Rory McCann (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Paul Scheer (Black Monday), and Rob Huebel (Childrens Hospital).

Created for television by John Whittington and Toby Ascher, the series sees Ascher serving as showrunner and Whittington (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) serving as head writer (having also penned the pilot script). Jeff Fowler directed the pilot episode and serves as an executive producer alongside Elba, Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, John Whittington, and Toru Nakahara. Ged Wright, Brandon Trost, Jorma Taccone, and Carol Banker join Fowler in the director's chair this season. Additional series writers include Brian Schacter and James Madejski.

