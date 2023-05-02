The Rookie Season 5 Finale Preview: Dead End for Thorsen & Juarez? With the Season 5 finale hitting tonight, here's a look at the tension-filled preview for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie.

To say that the fifth season finale of ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie looks horrifically intense would be a serious understatement. In the season-ender "Under Siege," a group of masked assailants executes a series of coordinated attacks against the team. Previously, we had a chance to see the danger hit home (literally) for Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan). This time around, the focus shifts back out onto the streets as Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) and Thorsen (Tru Valentino) come face-to-face with that deadly, orchestrated threat.

The Rookie Season 5 Finale "Under Siege" Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Siege": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants. Now, here's a look at the episode trailer & sneak preview for the season finale, followed by a look at the previously-released preview images:

This will be in my nightmares until I know they're safe 😰 Don't miss #TheRookie season finale, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/CJGx0r6UW7 — The Rookie (@therookie) April 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.