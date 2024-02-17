Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, chenford, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 6: New "Strike Back" Teaser; Season 5 Key Moments

Check out a new teaser for ABC & Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie S06E01: "Strike Back."

Article Summary New teaser released for "The Rookie" Season 6 premiere, "Strike Back".

Season 5's key takeaways are recapped to catch up viewers.

Episode snapshots and insights for S06E01 and S06E02 provided.

"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, gearing up for on-screen wedding.

We're now down to less than a week to go before ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie returns for its sixth season – and the previews just keep on coming. Previously, we added images from the 100th episode (S06E02: "The Hammer") to our overall rundown of Season 6 – which already included an overview for the second episode and images & overview for season-opener S06E01: "Strike Back." So what do we have for you today? How about a quick look back at the five big takeaways from the fifth season that you should be keeping in mind? After that, we also have a new teaser for the series return that breaks down what you need to know about "Strike Back."

So get your Season 5 scorecards out to make sure you're up-to-speed on all things The Rookie – with the new teaser for "Strike Back" included in our overall Season 6 preview guide:

The Rookie Season 6 Previews: Episode Overviews, Images & More!

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 1 "Strike Back": In the aftermath of the assaults in the explosive season five finale, the team must now try to understand why they were targeted and if there is a bigger plan in place. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) must survive his last shift before his wedding to Bailey (Jenna Dewan).

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2 "The Hammer": The team comes together to celebrate John (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) wedding; meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) discovers a discrepancy in her case, leading to a new discovery. Elsewhere, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

