Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: chenford, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: Valentine's Day, April Fool's Day Eps on The Way

Though there won't be a Mother's Day episode, The Rookie Showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed Season 7 will have two holiday-themed episodes.

As we inch closer to ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie S07E01: "The Shot," the marketing machine behind the hit series has been picking up steam over the past few weeks. Yesterday, we were treated to a new teaser spotlighting where things stand with Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) heading into Season 7 and whether "Chenford" can keep from blurring the line between personal and professional. For this go-around – thanks to TVLine's "Matt's Inside Line" – we're getting an update on what holiday theme episodes will be in play this season directly from the best source possible. "We do not have a Mother's Day episode this season," Hawley shared. "We do have a Valentine's Day episode, and we have an April Fool's Day episode – both of which are very good." We have a feeling that the dumpster fires of random speculation will be raging strong among "Chenford" fans between now and then.

Here's a look back at the "Chenford"-themed teaser for the seventh season of ABC's The Rookie, followed by a look at what we know about the season's opening episode so far:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape. Here's a look at the cast getting everyone caught up on where their respective characters are at heading into the seventh season:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!