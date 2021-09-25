The Rookie Shares Season 4 E01 Preview & Images; Season 3 Recap

This Sunday sees the fourth season of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring series The Rookie picking up where last season left off as Nolan (Fillion) and the entire team race to find Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) after she's abducted on her wedding day. Now, the network is giving viewers two opportunities to get up to speed. First, we have a preview for "Life and Death" that shows just how much of a problem La Fiera's (Camille Guaty) security will be when it comes to rescuing Lopez.

The Rookie Shares Season 4 E01 Preview &#038; Images; Season 3 Recap
(ABC/Raymond Liu) MELISSA O'NEIL, NATHAN FILLION

Here's a look at ABC's The Rookie, returning Sunday, September 26, at 10 pm ET, for a fourth season:

And just in case you need a quick "refresher course" on last season, here's a recap of Season 3:

Now here's a look at the preview images for the Season 4 opener "Life and Death" along with an episode overview and teaser:

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 "Life and Death": Officer Nolan and the entire team race against the clock to locate Lopez after she is kidnapped on her wedding day, not only to save her life but her unborn child's. Guest-starring is Camille Guaty as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz, Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sgt. Ryan Caradine, and Kyle Secor as Agent Sam Taggart. Written by Alexi Hawley and directed by Bill Roe.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie Shares Season 4 E01 Preview &#038; Images; Season 3 Recap
(ABC/Raymond Liu) ERIC WINTER

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

