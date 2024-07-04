Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie Star Eric Winter Shares More Season 7 Filming BTS Looks

The Rookie star Eric Winter continues being a great source for behind-the-scenes looks at Season 7 filming - this time, with Brent Huff.

Though the seventh season won't be hitting screens until 2025 (with ABC using the extra time to further promote the show – more on that in a minute), filming on series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie is already well underway. Thankfully, we've had Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Mekia Cox, and others sharing some looks behind the scenes

"Met up with one of [The Rookie] favorites. [Brent Huff], in the office break room, of course. Come on, Smitty! Also some BTS of the best crew in the business," Winter wrote as the caption to his Instagram post that also included a look at Winter and Huff as well as some great shots at the set in the midst of production:

And here's a look at Huff returning the love via Instagram…

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, back in May – explaining how the move to midseason could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!