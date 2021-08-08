The Sandman Act I: Amazon, Audible Offer Audio Drama Adapt for Free

Audible's audio play version of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman is the most faithful adaptation of the original comic story, and the first volume of the adaptation is now free on Amazon and Audible. This was done with very little fanfare, with us stumbling upon it when we were idly browsing the Audible store. That's right, The Sandman on Audible is free to all US listeners on Amazon and Audible until October 22nd. This is in advance of the upcoming release The Sandman: Act 2 in the Fall. All you need is an Amazon account, which means you would also have an Audible account. The audiobook boasts a whole list of A-List British and US acting talent in its cast and you could easily lose yourself in the 10 hours of story content. It's a movie without pictures, playing in your head, like a dream.

"Hailed by the Los Angeles Times Magazine as "the greatest epic in the history of comic books", The Sandman changed the game with its dark, literary world of fantasy and horror – creating a global, cultural phenomenon in the process. At long last, Audible and DC present the first-ever audio production of the New York Times best-selling series written by acclaimed storyteller Neil Gaiman (who also serves as co-executive producer). Adapted and directed by multi-award-winner (and frequent Gaiman collaborator) Dirk Maggs, and performed by an ensemble cast with James McAvoy (It, Parts One and Two, X-Men: First Class, Split) in the title role, this first installment of a multi-part original audio series will transport you to a world that re-writes the rules of audio entertainment the way that The Sandman originally re-defined the graphic novel.

When The Sandman, also known as Lord Morpheus – the immortal king of dreams, stories, and the imagination – is pulled from his realm and imprisoned on Earth by a nefarious cult, he languishes for decades before finally escaping. Once free, he must retrieve the three "tools" that will restore his power and help him to rebuild his dominion, which has deteriorated in his absence. As the multi-threaded story unspools, The Sandman descends into Hell to confront Lucifer (Michael Sheen), chases rogue nightmares who have escaped his realm, and crosses paths with an array of characters from DC comic books, ancient myths, and real-world history, including Inmates of Gotham City's Arkham Asylum, Doctor Destiny, the muse Calliope, the three Fates, William Shakespeare (Arthur Darvill), and many more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sandman – Behind The Scenes | Audible UK (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LXzWmRjGiLg)

A powerhouse supporting cast helps translate this masterwork into a sonic experience worthy of its legacy, including Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Bebe Neuwirth, Andy Serkis, and more. Setting the stage for their performance is an unprecedented cinematic soundscape featuring an original musical score by British Academy Award winner James Hannigan. Fans will especially revel in a new twist for the audio adaptation: Neil Gaiman himself serves as the narrator. Follow him as he leads listeners along a winding path of myths, imagination, and, often, terror. Even in your wildest dreams, you've never heard anything like this."

You can download Sandman from here.