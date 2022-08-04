The Sandman: Gaiman on Johanna Constantine, "American Gods" Difference

With only hours to go until Netflix's The Sandman adaptation from creator, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer (Foundation) hits our screens, we have a few updates that we wanted to pass your way. Those updates include an important reassurance from Gaiman to those with American Gods concerns, as well as a new set of behind-the-scenes preview images. But first, we have a look at Gaiman responding to some comments/questions folks had about Jenna Coleman's Johanna Constantine.

And as an extra surprise? The last tweet also links to a new sneak preview focusing on Constantine and Dream (Tom Sturridge) initially meeting in modern times.

In the Sandman world, where Morpheus escapes from captivity in 2022, she's the current embodiment of the Constantine life force. https://t.co/G2jhdPRHlQ — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"I think Jenna Coleman is the best Constantine on screen so far, and weirdly somehow the truest, because she both has the humor, and the attractiveness, and that sleazy, doomed quality. You know that if you fall in love with her, you are dead and demon-fodder." #TheSandman pic.twitter.com/deTu5sRksH — Oswin Coleman (@Oswin_Coleman) August 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And for those of you worried that The Sandman could end up going the "American Gods," Gaiman reminds everyone of one key difference between the two:

Now here's a look behind the scenes at how the streaming series made the leap from the page to the screen:

In this first clip from the series (Episode 4), Dream (Tom Sturridge) heads to Hell to retrieve his stolen Helmet of Dreams from one of the demons of Lucifer (and make sure to keep a watch on some familiar faces showing up in this scene, too). Following that, a scene from Episode 6 finds Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) coming to claim an elderly violist:

With the series premiering on August 5, here's the official trailer for Netflix's The Sandman:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Stemming from Warner Bros. TV, Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill.