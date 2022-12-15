The Sandman: Howell-Baptiste on Dream/Death Deleted Scene Being "Key"

Earlier this month at Brazil's 2022 CCXP, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman checked in via video to thank the fans for all of their support in helping them secure a second season. But even though he couldn't be there in person, Gaiman made sure that those in attendance knew how much the love meant. While everyone in attendance and online would get a chance to check out Gaiman as he teased Delirium's appearance while also promising lots of butterflies, balloons, magic, and… chicken & telephone-flavored ice cream? But the gifts wouldn't end there for those in attendance, with a special deleted scene (still not released, dammit) screened involving Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), where Death reveals that she broke her routine and took a day to feel what it was like to be alive. The experience helped her better appreciate what the final moments were like for others she's helped pass on because even knowing what was coming, she still fought against her own time to die.

Speaking with Collider exclusively, Howell-Baptiste admits that she initially forgot about the scene because of the time between filming and the series hitting screens. As for that moment between the siblings, Howell-Baptiste believes that it's "key" to understanding her character and how she got to the place she's at regarding her role. "So the scene that was shown here [at CCXP] that was deleted, which by the way, I had kind of forgotten about it because it was such a long time ago. So, it was really nice for me to see it, and it felt brand new again," the actress shared.

Howell-Baptiste continued, "It was a scene where it's a continuation of myself and Dream [Tom Sturridge] walking and talking through London, and he's going about… He's with me on a day of work. He's like, bring-your-kid-to-work day. In that scene, what we talk about is Death goes through her job, and she expects, well, she does obviously get resistance and so what she talks about is she decided to experience what she does. So, she lived for a day and then met herself. She was taking it; she had her amount of time. And I think that scene or that part that we've taken from the comic is so key to who Death is, and the reason why she's so compassionate is because she understands because she went through it. So she understands that no one is ready at the end because she, herself being Death and knowing what was going to happen, still didn't feel ready to go."

Last month, we checked in with Gaiman as he shared his thoughts on two key topics during an interview with Inverse (alongside executive producer Allen Heinberg). Gaiman revealed what he couldn't bring over from the comics to the television series that he wish they could've. The comic book creator then shared his favorite scene from the streaming series. Well, at least at that moment. Here's a look at what Gaiman had to offer on both fronts…

"I would have loved to have been able to just bring a little more of Kelly Jones' art style into 'Calliope,' a little more of Mike Dringenberg's into 'The Doll's House.' We barely managed to get Kelly Jones' art style into 'Dream of a Thousand Cats,' and that's animated," Gaiman shared, addressing the specific comic book art styles they wish they could've incorporated more. "That's the one thing that I look at and just go, 'I wish we could bring some of that kind of look.' But you can't because these are real people, and this is really being shot on film. And it's also kind of necessary that one episode looks at least more or less like another episode."

As for his favorite scene from the season, that continues to be a "work in progress" for Gaiman, but he does have an answer at the moment. "Mine actually changes, which I find interesting. It's not as static as one would expect. It's moved through Episode 5 to Episode 6 to Episode 4 a couple of times." Gaiman explained. "I think the last time I answered this question, I said it was Stephen Fry's final scene in Episode 10. There's something incredibly moving and heartbreaking and just gentle, and you also realize what an astonishing actor Stephen Fry is. And you get our VFX team to do magic, and you get Tom Sturridge. The whole end of Episode 10 might be my favorite, at least right now."